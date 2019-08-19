Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered by $437,573 Its Holding; Zuckerman Investment Group Stake in Schein Henry (HSIC) Upped as Share Value Rose

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 1.06M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 6,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 32,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 4.36M shares traded or 93.76% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares to 10,547 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.15 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 283 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia accumulated 701,326 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 2.88 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Limited Liability Corp holds 3,432 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 369,092 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Bourgeon Management has 2.92% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 69,205 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd Llc holds 13,000 shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt holds 207,921 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Capital World, California-based fund reported 5.20M shares. 183,855 are owned by Dana Inv. Brown Advisory has 83,954 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.