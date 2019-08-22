Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $88.79 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Decreased by $507,475 Its Stake

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.92 million, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 1.08M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 17.33M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability Company accumulated 126,612 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has 0.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 95,635 shares. 3.64 million were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Forte Ltd Llc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 112,406 shares. Strategic Advisors Lc reported 57,304 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 2.46 million shares. Moreover, Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Management Of Virginia Limited holds 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 131,648 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wendell David invested in 69,461 shares or 0.58% of the stock. The California-based Evanson Asset Limited Com has invested 1.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vision Capital Mgmt invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has 4.96% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 496,799 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 2.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Axalta Coating, Ennis, Integer and Pilgrim’s Pride – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AZZ, CIRCOR International, Intevac, Cisco Systems and Stratasys – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.54 million shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $548.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.57 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com invested in 59,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 36,688 shares. Cincinnati Insurance invested in 140,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Westwood Group owns 12,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 206,454 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Northern Trust holds 10.85M shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cls Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co stated it has 53,553 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 55,005 shares. Farmers Retail Bank invested in 0% or 72 shares. Rampart Management Communication Limited Liability Co stated it has 82,707 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.