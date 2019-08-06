Prologis (PLD) Stock Price Rose While Adelante Capital Management Cut Position; Capital Management Associates Lowered Holding in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by $388,500

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.81. About 623,162 shares traded or 24.29% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.41 million, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.63M shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. 900 shares valued at $199,007 were bought by Clendening John S on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tile Secures $45 Million to Advance Embedded Partnerships, International Growth, Product and Service Expansions – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Starbucks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 26 – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: SIVB, SCHW, FII, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Fmr Ltd Com reported 16,143 shares stake. Kbc Gru Nv has 36,563 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc, Florida-based fund reported 37,842 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 48,953 shares. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.14% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Blackrock reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,075 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.02% or 248 shares. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 33,917 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ranger Lp owns 4 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 4,420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Focused Wealth Management owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 earnings per share, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26 million for 10.35 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $588.91M for 21.14 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 36,851 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Capital Investors accumulated 0.09% or 5.20 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,620 shares. M Hldg Secs Inc stated it has 14,960 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 3,592 are held by Capital Inv Ltd Llc. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.18 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Consolidated Inv Grp Limited Co holds 1.04% or 29,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bokf Na reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 21,950 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 120,053 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22,847 shares to 619,440 shares, valued at $82.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 48,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).