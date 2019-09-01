Prologis (PLD) Stake Maintained by United Capital Financial Advisers Llc; Alpha Cubed Investments Continues to Hold Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 93,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 355,203 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, up from 262,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 17,766 shares as the company's stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 72,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 54,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.57M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited has 2.35M shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fdx Advisors invested in 12,974 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 3.72% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 168,470 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 124,893 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 40 shares. Honeywell Int stated it has 5.62% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 0.03% or 23,978 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.14% or 79,462 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Westpac Corp accumulated 841,482 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc has 3,905 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12,188 shares to 51,971 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVX) by 764,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares to 398,973 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,627 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).

