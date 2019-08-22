Prologis (PLD) Stake Held by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc; Ameriprise Financial Has Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 58,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 53,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 493,663 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 143,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12.28M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12B, up from 12.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $108.06. About 2.31 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More important recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq”, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,301 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VBK) by 23,407 shares to 160,593 shares, valued at $28.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 26,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,526 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic +2% premarket on fiscal Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Medtronic, Snap And More – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

