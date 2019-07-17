Prologis (PLD) Stake Held by Apg Asset Management Us Inc; Jackson Wealth Management Upped Its Stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by $4.50 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 66.91M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO says growth is coming from gaming and data centers, not the crypto frenzy; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 3.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 24.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 billion, up from 21.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 3.16 million shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,434 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 507,738 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.16% or 2.44M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 6.83M shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 19,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Frontier Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.66M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 47,725 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 78 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs invested in 0.01% or 700 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 785,730 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 45,500 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc invested in 225,169 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 242,405 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,470 shares to 235,640 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,907 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $822.58 million activity. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC also sold $817.85M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.01M was made by Norrod Forrest Eugene on Monday, January 28. Shares for $1.14M were sold by Su Lisa T on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has 885,607 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt invested in 13,820 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 7,164 shares in its portfolio. Allstate holds 84,496 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.15% or 224,595 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.62% or 868,241 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Inc stated it has 534 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 0.41% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Raymond James & Associate owns 641,667 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 1.64 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 247,667 shares in its portfolio. Pension Serv holds 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 617,746 shares. Swedbank accumulated 2.25M shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 773,758 are held by Citigroup Inc.