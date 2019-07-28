Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Swedbank Boosted Position; Capital World Investors Raised Marsh And Mclennan Companies (MMC) Position by $3.55 Million

Swedbank increased its stake in Prologis (PLD) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 524,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.00 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Prologis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.65 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 38,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.63 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 billion, up from 15.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.37M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc (Reit) by 632,195 shares to 860,153 shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 4.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Tailored Brands Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 3,358 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 4.98 million shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,014 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advsr LP holds 37,046 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 22,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Comm Llc has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cipher LP reported 0.21% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 285,273 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 211,932 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 8,771 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 3,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,336 were accumulated by Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co. Andra Ap accumulated 0.12% or 42,400 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 3,068 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 421,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2019 Stockholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer and Club Vita Collaborate to Enhance Longevity Risk Management in US Pension Industry – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oliver Wyman and Corridor Platforms Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Industry-Leading Credit and Fraud Risk Management Solutions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. Shares for $8.09 million were sold by Gilbert E Scott.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 129,390 shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $434.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,172 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).