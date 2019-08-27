Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stock Value Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Has Increased by $791,398 Its Position

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 5,079 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 80.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 4,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 22,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 1.59 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) by 133,449 shares to 133,556 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 42,018 shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes And has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lasalle Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.35M shares or 2.49% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 17,076 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.2% or 410,637 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ashfield Prns Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). D E Shaw And owns 46,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Honeywell Int reported 5.62% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 207,701 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 27,985 shares. Graybill Bartz And Ltd has 2.64% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 52,492 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 55,005 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 632 shares. Advisors Ltd Co owns 7,349 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.21 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 40,446 shares. Menta Cap Llc, a California-based fund reported 40,236 shares. 2.36 million were reported by Weber Alan W. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 530,727 are owned by Perritt Capital Incorporated. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 22,400 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 14,637 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 5,500 shares stake. Cutter Company Brokerage accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 97,014 shares.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) CEO Jon Vrabely on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medtronic Receives FDA Nod for SelectSite Catheter System – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes Private Placement, Extends Period to Exercise Warrants and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Helix BioPharma Corp.: First Patient Dosed in a Phase II Randomized Study of L-DOS47 With Vinorelbine and Cisplatin – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.