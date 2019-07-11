Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake; Schnieders Capital Management Raised Stake in Dominion Energy (D) as Share Value Rose

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 987,635 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 80.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 22,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 960,085 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan accumulated 0.06% or 9,598 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Coastline Tru owns 9,955 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Canal Insurance has 0.9% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 34,528 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 31,180 shares. 5,094 are held by Savant Capital Limited Liability Co. Principal Fincl Grp invested in 0.08% or 1.13M shares. Stoneridge Limited reported 69,526 shares. Hendershot Invs has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 6,069 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 152,626 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 45,268 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 373,742 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.62% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 192,831 shares stake. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.39% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Stifel Fincl has 0.19% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 920,997 shares. Waratah Capital has invested 0.58% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Asset One Limited invested in 2.17 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bowen Hanes And holds 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 18,091 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 36,291 are held by Ls Advisors Limited Liability. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 892,576 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 1.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 101,738 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.04 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

