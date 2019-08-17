Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Its Stake; Fenimore Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Xilinx (XLNX) by $41.22 Million as Stock Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 77,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.92 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 4.02 million shares traded or 78.26% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 54.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 327,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 268,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.03 million, down from 595,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 2.30 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 110,611 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Korea Investment accumulated 762,221 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co reported 120 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 299,526 shares. Scout Invests holds 1.41% or 541,404 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0.05% or 274,000 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Holderness Co holds 0.25% or 4,130 shares. Asset Management One Commerce Ltd owns 141,725 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 14,801 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd reported 2,017 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,719 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 14,174 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 125,855 shares to 327,775 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.05 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65,070 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $303.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.