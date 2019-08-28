Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Holding; Carters (Call) (CRI) Market Value Declined While Springbok Capital Management Increased Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 63,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.27 million, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 551,999 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carters Inc (Call) (CRI) by 1602.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 3,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, up from 235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 334,772 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 35,570 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $54.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 65,085 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amer Inv Services reported 13,152 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 3,069 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,862 shares. California-based Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 1,304 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.11% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Federated Invsts Pa reported 143,932 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 5,500 shares stake. Bridgewater LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 30,586 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,495 shares. Quantbot LP holds 120,053 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Signature Est And Advisors Limited Com accumulated 338,424 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc reported 1,534 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 35,869 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 2,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.1% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co stated it has 125,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 0% stake. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Co owns 37,520 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Petrus Lta reported 115,700 shares. Hallmark Management reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) or 10 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 60,563 shares. Psagot Invest House accumulated 5,780 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 28 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 413 shares to 2,652 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 11,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

More notable recent Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.