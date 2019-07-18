Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Holding; Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Scientific Games (SGMS) Stake by $673,480; Share Price Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 528,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.85 million, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 434,314 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 61.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 33,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,976 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 54,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 127,858 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,423 shares to 36,623 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (Call) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86M for 236.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 429,847 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.08% or 94,990 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Inc has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 22,560 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 24,840 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Co invested in 6,358 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.21% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Federated Inc Pa holds 21,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 16,479 shares. Coe Capital Ltd Co reported 0.64% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Highbridge Cap accumulated 0.06% or 94,567 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt owns 25,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 70,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gp Llp invested in 0.02% or 1.07M shares. Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,701 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 64 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.75% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 488,985 shares. Washington Trust Bank owns 0.64% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 55,719 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 20.53 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 24,902 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cullinan Assocs stated it has 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cannell Peter B Com has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bokf Na has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Aperio Grp Inc Lc invested in 453,238 shares. Moreover, Miles Incorporated has 1.37% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 21,964 shares.

