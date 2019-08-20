Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $318,648 as Market Value Rose; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Valuation Declined, Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.30 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 15,291 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 10,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.68. About 1.10M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 708,216 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 1,314 shares. Sei Invs holds 76,484 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 34,589 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5,691 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Walleye Trading Llc has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 1.05 million are owned by Westfield Limited Partnership. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 11,114 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Gamco Incorporated Et Al owns 12,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,455 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 13,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.03% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Value Idea Contest: Well-Managed Casino With High Insider Ownership – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts: If The Caesars Deal Tanks, Assessing The Company’s Next Act – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis With A Rare Find In Tight Los Angeles Market – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.