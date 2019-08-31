Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Stake by $15.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Holding by $10.09 Million; Valuation Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 3.96M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS)

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 217,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 906,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.25M, up from 688,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.57M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv owns 26,144 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Signature Est & Investment Lc stated it has 338,424 shares. National Pension Service accumulated 617,746 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 154 shares. Moreover, Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.11% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 42,812 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 1,817 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California-based Lederer & Investment Counsel Ca has invested 0.35% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 21,950 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd owns 3,934 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bartlett And Co Lc has 649 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 27,277 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 9,581 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 93,591 shares to 161,670 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 780,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,700 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability owns 108,472 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 29,370 are owned by Fagan Assocs. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 548,723 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited accumulated 0.05% or 53,500 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 29,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Masters Ltd Liability invested 0.29% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 1,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.01% or 34,496 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 102,182 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 144,159 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 1.44M shares. Sigma Planning owns 7,397 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Laffer Invests reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 13,705 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock or 2,089 shares. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. The insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300.