Prologis (PLD) Share Price Rose While Walleye Trading Increased Holding by $1.21 Million; American Electric Power Co (AEP) Holding Held by Quantres Asset Management Ltd

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 16976% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 16,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 17,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.33 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD)

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 186.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 77,046 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.86% or 218,000 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 48,331 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Nordea Investment reported 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 8,620 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited. Honeywell owns 5.62% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 200,273 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 199,746 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 20.53 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.19% or 416,045 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.02% stake. 36,659 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Moreover, Thomas White International has 0.25% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advisory Ser Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 1.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.1% or 181,611 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (Put) (NYSE:MAS) by 15,200 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $389,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 21,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,648 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (Put) (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Announces Equity-Linked Offering To Fund Capital Investment Plan – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 0.09% or 21,422 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Co owns 3,964 shares. Moreover, Murphy Mgmt Inc has 0.23% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 18,185 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,066 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company accumulated 1,000 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Lc holds 5,550 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 485 shares. Sumitomo Life Communications owns 22,014 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Moreover, Blume Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 1,411 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.29% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Alphaone Svcs Limited owns 170 shares. Eqis Cap Inc has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 400 are held by Central Bankshares Trust Company.