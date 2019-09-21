Prologis (PLD) Market Value Rose While Vident Investment Advisory Trimmed Its Holding by $4.20 Million; Mitchell Capital Management Co Holding in Epam Systems (EPAM) Cut by $379,043

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 52,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 55,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 3.75 million shares traded or 68.76% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, down from 37,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.79. About 310,147 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 34,411 shares to 451,212 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,042 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1.03M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 31,600 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com owns 49,932 shares. Pinnacle Associates, New York-based fund reported 61,136 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs accumulated 0.21% or 3.00 million shares. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 44,640 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cls Lc has 5,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 598,729 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 173,395 shares. 5,389 were reported by Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Intrust Financial Bank Na has 0.46% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Horizon Invests Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 3,338 shares. 4,175 are held by Lincoln National Corp.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 8,250 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited invested in 0.05% or 6,025 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 451,600 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 1 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 8,037 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested 0.11% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,948 shares. Kames Capital Plc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 310,846 shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Lc holds 1.6% or 13,085 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 523,106 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,573 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 131,097 shares.