Prologis (PLD) Market Value Rose While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Boosted Holding by $316,802; Van Eck Associates Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Lowered by $1.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 21,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 27,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $215.38. About 451,200 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 4,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 27,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 23,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 762,201 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 60,552 shares to 206,732 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia/The (NYSE:BNS).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 24.36 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 3,840 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability accumulated 725 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 1,547 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3,746 shares. Allstate Corp owns 35,761 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated reported 3,346 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 311 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi reported 6,426 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,200 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company holds 31,162 shares. Coldstream Capital Management reported 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Royal London Asset Ltd owns 194,497 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Telos Cap Mgmt reported 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aqr Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.27% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.31 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

