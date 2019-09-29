Prologis (PLD) Market Value Rose While Cbre Clarion Securities Decreased Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Position Boosted by Biondo Investment Advisors Llc

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 3.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298.98 million, down from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 2.02M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 60.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 16,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 176,440 are owned by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Lc owns 19 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 368,870 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 299,722 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Group invested in 0.89% or 12.40 million shares. Foster & Motley invested in 10,119 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 235,699 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M Securities holds 0.38% or 14,008 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.12% stake. 187,173 were accumulated by Honeywell Inc. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj holds 8,277 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communications Na has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Johnson Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 523 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) by 15,012 shares to 80,630 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 39,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).