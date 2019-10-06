Prologis (PLD) Holding Has Lifted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Intelsat Sa (I) Holding by $2.17 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 381.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 292,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 368,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55M, up from 76,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 1.43M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 533,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 647,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 591,520 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 13,538 shares to 14,882 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,086 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Raymond James Trust Na holds 26,369 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Management has 1.87% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.67M shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 189,693 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,591 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.08% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 299,722 shares. Bp Public Limited invested 0.2% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 9,903 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Com reported 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Muzinich And Inc holds 2,987 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 600 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Andra Ap owns 81,400 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Interocean Cap Lc accumulated 0.02% or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

