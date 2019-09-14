Prologis (PLD) Holder Ubs Oconnor Raised Position by $1.15 Billion as Market Value Rose; Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $880,000

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 143,156 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Prologis (PLD) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 67,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44B, up from 53,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Prologis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square I by 23,826 shares to 7,341 shares, valued at $532.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Re (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 176,440 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,435 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 199,251 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. 1.37 million are owned by Aew Limited Partnership. Apg Asset Management Us Incorporated reported 24.65 million shares. Sei invested in 1.06M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.19% or 128,106 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 359 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 5,444 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has 91,976 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 2,357 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern holds 0.01% or 558,276 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Company stated it has 382,726 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 15,293 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 1,683 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc holds 0% or 5,281 shares in its portfolio. Herald Invest has invested 1.83% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Baystate Wealth Limited Com reported 1,000 shares. Citigroup stated it has 50,887 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0% or 67,310 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 26,654 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 180,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock Inc accumulated 5.97M shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.02% or 95,028 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,308 shares. American Capital invested in 36,745 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 21,700 shares to 456,300 shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

