Prologis (PLD) Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position by $4.35 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 390.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 135,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 34,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 429,184 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, down from 170,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 1.57 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 166,867 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Gideon Capital Advisors owns 9,743 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.21% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 65.18 million shares. Bessemer Grp has 2,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 207,701 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 9,581 shares in its portfolio. 906,303 are owned by Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 357,923 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company invested in 0.17% or 1.27M shares. 181,611 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Cohen Steers holds 25.73 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications owns 155,769 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 10,634 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 5.43M shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 16,761 shares to 78,366 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 12,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Technical college to expand Houston campus nearly 40 percent – Houston Business Journal” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “BECN vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Adds 4 New Branches in Q2 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. 11,754 shares were bought by FROST RICHARD W, worth $401,634.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership accumulated 29,393 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & invested in 0% or 93 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 7,146 shares. 550,230 are held by Fmr. 16,258 are owned by Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 10,308 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 1.97M shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 5,665 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 17 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Comm. Regent Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 7,400 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Co owns 3.21 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 217 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 8,421 shares to 29,433 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 108,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,837 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).