Prologis (PLD) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut Position by $1.30 Million as Stock Rose; Kessler Investment Group Has Increased Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $957,834 as Valuation Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 80.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 4,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 22,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 1.53M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 38,947 shares to 39,010 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.