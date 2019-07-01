Prologis (PLD) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Trimmed Its Position; Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Decreased by $668,100

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 471,000 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 63,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.27M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 713,856 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 615,581 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $39.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 566,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.74 million for 25.90 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 143,099 shares. 192,831 are held by Td Asset Inc. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 2.74 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.19 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Intact Investment Management accumulated 56,500 shares. 5,500 are held by Jefferies Group Incorporated. Presima Incorporated holds 12.46% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.26 million shares. Millennium Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 357,923 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 7.15M shares. 361 were reported by Earnest Limited Company. Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.11% or 42,812 shares in its portfolio. Korea owns 189,255 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 79,462 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.01 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.