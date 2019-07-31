Prologis (PLD) Holder Consolidated Investment Group Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding by $483,840

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 379,409 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 8400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 6,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, up from 80 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 1.35 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. $86,046 worth of stock was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 4 the insider Middleton Sean sold $48,650.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 46,050 shares to 40,375 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

