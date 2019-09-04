Prologis (PLD) Holder Cipher Capital LP Decreased Stake; Cbs New Cl B (CBS) Market Valuation Rose While Icon Advisers Lifted by $808,400 Its Holding

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (CBS) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 45,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 3.29M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/03/2018 – SOUTH KOREAN FOREIGN MINISTER KANG KYUNG-WHA SPEAKS ON CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Likely Thwart CBS’s Ability to Strip National Amusements’s Voting Control; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 17/05/2018 – CBS AND THE CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE ISSUE STATEMENT REGARDING DELAWARE COURT OF CHANCERY ORDER; 14/05/2018 – NAI CITES CONCERNS ON BULLYING RELATED TO CBS DIRECTOR FROM ’16; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Seeks to Head Off CBS’s Power Play: DealBook Briefing

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 16,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 54,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 70,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 1.05 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.91M for 22.99 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 27,169 shares to 105,187 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 29,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,613 were reported by Cadence Mgmt Ltd Llc. Archford Strategies Lc has 0.19% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 7,164 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.23% or 634,907 shares. Cornerstone holds 1,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bragg Advsr Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 40,921 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 666,700 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.07 million shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Inc has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.50M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.12% stake. Roosevelt Investment has invested 1.48% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Van Eck Associate accumulated 143,099 shares. Principal Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 13.57M shares. American Century owns 1.42M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Co holds 3,091 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 268,218 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 85 shares. Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 32,367 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny invested in 3,950 shares. 31,141 are owned by Gam Ag. Zeke Ltd Company owns 8,993 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 40,769 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.91% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Com has invested 0.14% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 676,227 shares. Philadelphia Co stated it has 371,733 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,946 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 13,917 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CBS Corp. (CBS), Viacom (VIAB) Said to Agree to Exchange Ratio of 0.59625 – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS (CBS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7,800 shares to 51,700 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).