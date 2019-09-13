Prologis (PLD) Holder Aew Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $13.26 Million; As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Shares Rose, Holder Northern Trust Has Lowered Stake

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 2,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 286,698 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.26M, down from 289,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.03. About 177,139 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP analyzed 165,700 shares as the company's stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.51M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $53.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 763,075 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.61 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12,200 shares to 729,000 shares, valued at $42.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57M for 48.13 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 11,979 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $185.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

