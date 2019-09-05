Prologis Inc. (PLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Both Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis Inc. 77 16.06 N/A 2.86 28.21 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 39 20.51 N/A 0.34 120.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prologis Inc. and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Prologis Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Prologis Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prologis Inc. and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.4% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Prologis Inc.’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Prologis Inc. and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Prologis Inc. has a consensus price target of $81.67, and a -3.65% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is $41.5, which is potential -6.30% downside. Based on the results given earlier, Prologis Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prologis Inc. and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.67% of Prologis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prologis Inc. -2.01% 0.86% 3.88% 17.87% 24.02% 37.28% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. -1.31% 2.58% 8.24% 22.56% 37.72% 40.48%

For the past year Prologis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

Summary

Prologis Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties. It was previously known as Security Capital Investment Trust. Prologis Inc. was formed in 1991 and is based in San Francisco, California with an additional office in Denver, Colorado.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. was formed in January 18, 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.