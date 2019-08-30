Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Reaches $83.52 52-Week High; Sealed Air (SEE) Covered By 0 Bulls

The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high and has $89.37 target or 7.00% above today’s $83.52 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $52.16 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $89.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.65B more. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 193,597 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air has $46 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 6.94% above currents $39.9 stock price. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. See Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $39.0000 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It has a 16.84 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 219,561 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $52.16 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 31.01 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -2.22% below currents $83.52 stock price. Prologis had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of PLD in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.78M for 22.45 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Prologis, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Baystate Wealth Lc holds 40 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 70,855 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc holds 46,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation has 37,026 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc reported 130,171 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Vigilant Mngmt Lc reported 600 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 153 shares. Interocean Llc owns 3,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).