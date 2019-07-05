Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Reaches $82.11 52-Week High; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Increased By $155.86 Million Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 45.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 1.32 million shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 22.61%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 4.24M shares with $501.57M value, up from 2.92 million last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 337,689 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C

The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high and has $84.57 target or 3.00% above today’s $82.11 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $51.16 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $84.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.53 billion more. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.11M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Maple Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Md Sass Investors Inc accumulated 121,209 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Advsr Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 34,452 shares. Dupont Capital Management owns 5,380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP reported 270,000 shares stake. Amarillo Bancorp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Salem Investment Counselors owns 6,100 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.15% or 52,526 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.85% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 97,907 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Co Al has invested 0.1% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 1.5% or 483,407 shares. Eminence Lp reported 1.63M shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $479.77M for 26.66 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.