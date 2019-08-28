Prologis Common (PLD) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Jensen Investment Management Has Upped by $331,056 Its Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 1,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414.65 million, up from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $204.29. About 250,873 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Common (PLD) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 48,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 145,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, down from 193,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.09. About 273,457 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vec by 18,850 shares to 133,355 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 46,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.07 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Honeywell holds 5.62% or 200,273 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma owns 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.49M shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company invested in 27,277 shares. 701,326 were accumulated by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. Parkside Fincl Comml Bank invested in 504 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 632 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc owns 7,537 shares. 143,099 are held by Van Eck Associate Corp. Principal Finance accumulated 13.57 million shares. Scotia Cap invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 112 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has 0.07% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bp Public Ltd Com holds 67,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Riverhead Limited Liability owns 28,327 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 7,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 255,663 shares to 753,225 shares, valued at $196.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,634 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).