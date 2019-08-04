Prologis Common (PLD) Holder Twin Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $3.45 Million as Valuation Rose; Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Shareholder Tig Advisors Lowered Holding by $677,600

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Common (PLD) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 48,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 145,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, down from 193,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.72 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 2.28 million shares traded or 35.70% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON CRISTAL, BELIEVIES WILL GET DONE; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS FOR $13M CASH; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission Regarding the Cristal TiO2 Acquisition Agreement; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX CITES CRISTAL TIO2 PURCHASE PACT; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss $44M; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 21.64 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,995 shares to 36,408 shares, valued at $42.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 9,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 3,069 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 207,921 were reported by Grassi Investment Mngmt. Wesbanco Fincl Bank accumulated 26,365 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 23,942 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company accumulated 9,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 24,631 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.21% or 530,778 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 649 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv owns 11,417 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,076 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 1,200 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communications reported 142,673 shares. 2,557 are held by Bessemer Gp. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.34% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 8.01 million shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $534,290 activity. 4,812 shares valued at $49,949 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $55,025 were bought by Hinman Wayne A. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C on Tuesday, June 4. QUINN JEFFRY N bought $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Tuesday, June 4.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.03M for 26.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.