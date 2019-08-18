Prologis Com (PLD) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Stake; Two Sigma Securities Increases Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 277.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 39,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 54,351 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 9.41M shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 4.02 million shares traded or 78.34% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc (Call) by 21,500 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Call) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Natixis has 0.08% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 961,262 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated stated it has 19,486 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 465,201 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg accumulated 4.37 million shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 57,000 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rech reported 6,831 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 604,058 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.15% or 7.69M shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,519 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And reported 1,372 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund stated it has 20,813 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Co owns 18,158 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Cap Management accumulated 4.71% or 1.62M shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,634 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited reported 1.12 million shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.92% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 26,365 shares. Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership reported 254,878 shares stake. 246,000 were reported by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,450 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 357,923 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com holds 21,720 shares. Prudential Public Limited has 594,149 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 529 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh accumulated 0.02% or 21,861 shares. Honeywell Intl accumulated 200,273 shares or 5.62% of the stock.

