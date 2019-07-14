Prologis Com (PLD) Position Maintained by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc; Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Shares Declined While Kemnay Advisory Services Trimmed Stake by $745,862

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 28,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,162 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 39,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 582,866 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Updates Expected First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Metrics, Recasts Results per New Accounting Standard; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ASMS 4.73 BLN VS 4.52 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q PRASM 12.93 Cents, Up 3.7%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $665.4M; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 30/05/2018 – Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports February 2018 Traffic Statistics; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Corporation Exits Position in Hawaiian Holdings; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.07M shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 219,300 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability owns 5,963 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc reported 2,435 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 13,079 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 1.29% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Qs Ltd holds 0.04% or 45,564 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 101,034 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 246,000 shares. State Street invested in 0.23% or 41.07 million shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 600 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America invested in 3.72% or 583,127 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 3,385 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has 10,634 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 4,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GLP Goes From Possible U.S. IPO To Small Player In $18.7 Billion Asset Sale To Blackstone – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Blackstone, Prologis Both Suitors For GLP’s U.S. Warehouse Business – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Dulles passengers might catch something new as they come in for a landing: Rooftop ads – Washington Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Com stated it has 100 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 3.26M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 18,100 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co owns 270 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc stated it has 8,750 shares. 182,677 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited. Vanguard Inc reported 4.70 million shares. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Pcl invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). 7,973 were reported by Victory Capital. Macquarie Grp owns 835,021 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 23,731 shares to 88,452 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).