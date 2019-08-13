Prologis Com (PLD) Holding Has Raised by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc; Yelp (YELP) Holder Prescott General Partners Has Lowered Position by $28.49 Million as Share Price Declined

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.43M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 2.45 million shares traded or 66.96% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.92% or 69,205 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.1% or 2.19 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 65,085 shares. 594,149 are held by Prudential Public Ltd. Franklin Res owns 834,610 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj invested in 8,331 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Smithfield Tru has 2,869 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1,979 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.55M shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.15% or 1.04 million shares. Miles Cap owns 21,964 shares. Cap World Invsts has invested 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Comm Bancshares reported 4,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 701,326 shares stake. Moreover, Farmers Comml Bank has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 72 shares.