Prologis Com (PLD) Holding Boosted by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc; Jennison Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Market Valuation Rose

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 40,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,617 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 95,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $142.46. About 174,561 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 853,638 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why PG&E, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Adient Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural +7% after forecasting strong free cash flow in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources cuts 230 workers – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75 million for 15.35 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,039 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Bb&T holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 19,460 shares. Blair William Com Il invested in 0.08% or 87,859 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates holds 1.78% or 64,968 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.14% or 189,900 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.76 million shares or 1.6% of the stock. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 60,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 311,001 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 379 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 82,156 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 74,350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 21,555 are held by Reliant Management Limited Liability Com. Pension Ser has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 184,620 shares. 133,509 are owned by Fifth Third State Bank.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bandwidth Inc by 146,142 shares to 401,501 shares, valued at $26.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 49,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FreightWaves Secures $20 Million In Series B Funding From Corporate And Strategic Investors – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results July 16 – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Macy’s, Vodafone And More – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.