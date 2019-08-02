Prologics (PLD) Shareholder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Boosted Holding; As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose, Forbes J M & Co Llp Trimmed Its Position by $2.35 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.78. About 2.29 million shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 23,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 131,758 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, down from 155,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 1.94M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) by 8,265 shares to 18,689 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,900 shares, and cut its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amp Investors Ltd has 1.29% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 25,852 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset LP has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 246,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 369,092 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 150,005 shares. Westover Advsr Limited Liability holds 6,165 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Alley Lc holds 30,280 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.22% or 817,000 shares in its portfolio. Amer Natl Insurance Tx reported 136,820 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.52% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York holds 1.07% or 101,738 shares in its portfolio. 11,417 were reported by Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 1,963 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 9,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 11 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.06% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 48,450 shares. Rockland Tru owns 2,944 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 0.23% or 4,501 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont holds 813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 18,722 shares stake. Patten And Patten Tn owns 33,664 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.86% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 2.64% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 71,688 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Citigroup stated it has 409,431 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.