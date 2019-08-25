Prologics (PLD) Market Value Rose While Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Increased Position; Bb&T (BBT) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Lifted Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.14 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 14,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 184,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 170,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,783 shares to 22,016 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,148 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Company invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Da Davidson & invested in 0% or 2,797 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 65,085 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 138,669 are owned by Moody National Bank Division. Washington Trust Savings Bank stated it has 55,719 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 154 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 530,778 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 12,016 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com owns 9 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd owns 5,963 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.21% or 1.02 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 23,205 shares. 60,335 are owned by Whittier Tru. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank And Trust owns 107 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,271 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated. Atlantic Union Bancorporation holds 1.31% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 101,364 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams has invested 0.24% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 19,990 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs invested in 0.12% or 10,763 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 6,373 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 175,865 shares stake. Citigroup owns 396,478 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc owns 200 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,956 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,662 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Co holds 83,881 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 9,665 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

