Prologics (PLD) Holding Maintained by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, First Heartland Consultants Trimmed Holding

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $80.17. About 623,393 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 5.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,117 shares to 148,900 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 34,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,098 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Dulles passengers might catch something new as they come in for a landing: Rooftop ads – Washington Business Journal” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: How To Find The Right Investors For Your LogisticsTech Venture – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 365,513 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 143,932 shares. Raymond James Na owns 24,631 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 20.53 million shares. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Company stated it has 6,165 shares. Cls Invs Lc owns 3,209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.14% or 955,870 shares. Aew Capital Management LP stated it has 1.53M shares. Duff & Phelps Company invested in 1.73% or 1.60M shares. 123,343 are owned by Fisher Asset Management Limited Co. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Covington Invest owns 26,412 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na has invested 0.41% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Franklin Resource holds 834,610 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLK, CSCO, MA, INTC – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How, When and Why to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Again – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The 5 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 149,492 shares to 156,937 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 474,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).