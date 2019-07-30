Prologics (PLD) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake; Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 41.15M shares traded or 822.46% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 1.77 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Lc stated it has 453,238 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 981,814 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 44,620 shares. Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.07% or 38,722 shares. Ww Investors has 5.20 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc owns 132,107 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,500 shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Perkins Coie Com accumulated 632 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.12% stake. 77,046 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. State Street holds 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 41.07 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 283,520 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 8,663 shares to 44,460 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,946 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.83% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Jlb Associates has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Maverick Cap invested in 3.76% or 3.21M shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,950 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 15,477 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 28,269 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has 23,534 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invest Serv Of America holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 268,927 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 258,091 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 2,638 shares. 49,642 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Woodstock Corporation owns 0.73% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 46,216 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 1,044 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50M for 30.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.