Prologics (PLD) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $422,166 as Stock Price Rose; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Value Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $416,610 Its Stake

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 1.77 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.02. About 2.50 million shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 75,831 shares. Natixis has invested 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Alley Limited Liability stated it has 30,280 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 6,795 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.11% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cwm Ltd Liability Co stated it has 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer reported 2,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Dubuque Natl Bank Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ubs Oconnor Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 53,553 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 629,719 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 981,814 shares. First Republic Investment Inc reported 1.54M shares. 1,440 are held by Prelude Mgmt Ltd.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orange Cnty Bancorp Inc (OCBI) by 18,582 shares to 832,897 shares, valued at $22.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,148 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares to 37,249 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,399 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

