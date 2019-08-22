Prologics (PLD) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $422,166 as Share Value Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Value Declined While Montag A & Associates Has Lifted Position

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 103.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 66,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 130,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 64,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.67 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 1.47 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr

