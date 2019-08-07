Prologics (PLD) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Boosted Stake; American Tower (AMT) Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Upped Its Stake by $3.51 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.22. About 394,928 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 556.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $213.68. About 526,007 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Spirit MTA REIT Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Sale of Assets for $2.4 Billion – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Front Yard Residential Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Outlook For Camping World Holdings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick reported 11,411 shares. Fulton Bank Na holds 2,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 5,082 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,000 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2.15 million are owned by Charles Schwab. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department holds 4,610 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap owns 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,634 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% or 319,913 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company reported 1.50 million shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il reported 0.25% stake. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,050 shares, and cut its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma holds 1.49M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.19% stake. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 204,684 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 26,144 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 8.01M shares. 2.24M were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. 35,596 are held by Phocas Finance Corporation. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.14% or 122,623 shares. Shelton accumulated 239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Madison Invest Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 106,455 shares. Korea Investment invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 247,667 shares. Guardian Trust invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). First Natl Tru Company owns 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,623 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,158 shares to 45,139 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,990 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company.