Progressive (PGR) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; Entravision Communications (EVC)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PGR) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Progressive Corp’s current price of $75.62 translates into 0.13% yield. Progressive Corp’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 2.02 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’

Entravision Communications Corp (EVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 50 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 46 cut down and sold their stakes in Entravision Communications Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 49.48 million shares, down from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Entravision Communications Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 34 Increased: 33 New Position: 17.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation for 503,357 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 561,271 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 2.27 million shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 166,023 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Radio Broadcasts; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.); 11/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CO IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE & OTHER DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE CUTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Net $13M; 07/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS HELPS AMPLIFY JARRITOS® “DESTAPA TU; 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entravision adds $15M to buyback authorization – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Integrated TV and Facebook Live Morning Show in Orlando – Despierta Orlando – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entravision’s El Paso Strong Telethon Raises over $200,000 – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Entravision to Host El Paso Strong Telethon on August 18th – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entravision Announces Local Sales Organization Changes to Strengthen Alignment with its Platform of Omnichannel Marketing Solutions and Enhance its Service to Advertisers – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. EVC’s profit will be $4.25M for 15.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media firm that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company has market cap of $260.86 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 12.40% above currents $75.62 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Janney Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $59 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $80 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.