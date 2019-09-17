Progressive (PGR) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; DTF Tax-free Income (DTF) Sentiment Is 0.82

DTF Tax-free Income Inc (DTF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 9 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 11 sold and reduced equity positions in DTF Tax-free Income Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.87 million shares, up from 2.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding DTF Tax-free Income Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PGR) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Progressive Corp’s current price of $73.40 translates into 0.14% yield. Progressive Corp’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 3.75 million shares traded or 36.31% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $116.48 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.48% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. for 813,540 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 250,857 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.16% invested in the company for 324,404 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 53,501 shares.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 8,105 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold The Progressive Corporation shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) reported 8,939 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 10,369 shares. Cambridge Tru Com holds 0.03% or 6,251 shares. 341,952 are owned by Renaissance Llc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.65% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 43,075 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd accumulated 1.53% or 139,500 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd reported 2 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr owns 242,159 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bp Public Limited Com owns 140,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 16.77% above currents $73.4 stock price. Progressive had 13 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12. The rating was initiated by Janney Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 17. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PGR in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $42.91 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles.