Progressive (PGR) Shares Rose While Markel Has Lifted by $5.61 Million Its Position; Provident Investment Management Lifted Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holding by $2.91 Million as Share Price Declined

Markel Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 538,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.00 million, up from 467,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 88,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 726,333 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03M, up from 638,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 679,829 shares traded or 29.20% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd reported 45,823 shares stake. Bruce & Inc invested in 148,058 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 79,877 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 756,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Provident Investment Mgmt holds 726,333 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd holds 17,486 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.1% or 817,982 shares. Ameriprise Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 691,958 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 1,705 shares. Scout Invests Incorporated holds 0.42% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 659,281 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 1.05 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 6,355 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company invested in 0% or 19 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49,184 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $31.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,991 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

