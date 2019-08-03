Progressive (PGR) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Upped Its Stake by $1.56 Million as Share Price Rose; As Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stock Rose, Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 21,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 151,715 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, up from 130,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 46.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 23,335 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, down from 43,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 159,865 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Hortonworks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein said to plan move of HQ to Nashville; 02/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: Global asset management firm AllianceBernstein investing in $70M headquarters in Nashville…; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN END-APRIL AUM $538B VS $549B IN MARCH; 30/05/2018 – Nielsen Holdings at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 25,113 shares. 35,000 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company. Stifel Fincl holds 270,281 shares. 76,560 are owned by Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated. Moreover, Cap Fin Advisers has 0.04% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). American Research reported 500 shares stake. Sei Invs Com reported 13,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 7,338 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc owns 2,345 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Asset Management reported 8,772 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 0.02% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 1,952 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 35,125 shares. American Century Cos Inc holds 0.02% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) or 606,282 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,537 shares to 209,001 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,804 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.81 million for 11.40 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AllianceBernstein in partnership for collective investment trusts – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AB to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AllianceBernstein goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Progressive (PGR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Increase Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.