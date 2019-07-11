Progressive (PGR) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $2.59 Million; Alphamark Advisors Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO) Lowered as Shares Declined

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 1.29M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 75,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 75,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 888,774 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $95.90 million for 13.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 554,866 shares to 554,869 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 103,501 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De has 404,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush Commerce accumulated 0.23% or 12,645 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,351 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 42 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 0% or 13,089 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.08% or 217,735 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.10 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public reported 0.07% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.17% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Conning has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,202 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Manhattan Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Axa reported 0.08% stake. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company reported 14,616 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 1St Source Bancorp, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,497 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 151,715 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 21,918 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed invested 0.63% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ls Invest Advisors Llc holds 0.07% or 15,702 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Trust Co reported 544 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M worth of stock. $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Barbagallo John A.

