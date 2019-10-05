Progressive (PGR) Shareholder Inverness Counsel Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose; York Capital Management Global Advisors Increases Holding in Celgene (CELG)

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 854.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.31 million, up from 271,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 176,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 536,299 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.87M, down from 713,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,111 shares to 182,774 shares, valued at $35.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Cl A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% or 57 shares. Greystone Managed Invs owns 128,933 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Bp Plc has invested 0.41% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cleararc reported 0.21% stake. 25,000 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic Advsr. 20,155 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. Tradewinds Capital Llc stated it has 7,565 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1,809 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.71% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Petrus Tru Lta invested in 3.81% or 269,000 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 6,103 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 0.06% or 5,228 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 40,462 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $756.01 million for 14.79 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Pharmaceuticals: Key Clinical Update In The Near Term – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 17th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 144,560 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management holds 4,532 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Essex Services stated it has 19,087 shares. Mariner Limited Co reported 34,388 shares stake. Brighton Jones Lc owns 5,883 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 41,093 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Notis has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.07% or 3,520 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co stated it has 105 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.03% or 2.04M shares. 28,793 were reported by Qs Invsts. Security Tru invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oz Lp holds 1.18% or 2.39M shares. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 431 shares.