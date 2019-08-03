Progressive (PGR) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $12.44 Million; Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Position Held by West Family Investments Inc

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 44.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 172,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 565,362 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.76 million, up from 392,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 186,090 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Makes Final Investment Decision on Double E Pipeline Project & Secures Joint Venture Partner – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Nice 15.6% Yield For The Summit Midstream Of Your Life – Seeking Alpha” published on October 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Midstream Moves To MLP 2.0 Model, Opportunity With 11%-Plus Yield And Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Penbrook Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 24,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 38,150 shares. Gradient Limited Com holds 0% or 4,347 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 166,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 20,102 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 10,028 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). First LP reported 78,177 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 70,493 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 159,372 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 93,683 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 25,678 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 190,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Co has 132,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 46,181 shares to 143,827 shares, valued at $39.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Transportation Average (IYT) by 5,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,770 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital holds 0.48% or 13,136 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 619,175 shares. Eaton Vance has 3.12M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 5,031 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company holds 11,146 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 266,476 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3.14M shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited accumulated 0.56% or 7,730 shares. Sun Life Inc accumulated 0.02% or 994 shares. Natixis LP invested in 0.17% or 268,334 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Group Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 3,807 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust. Carroll Assoc Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 519 shares. L S Advsrs reported 86,425 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Limited holds 0.15% or 3.75 million shares.