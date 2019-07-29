Progressive (PGR) Position Lifted by Inverness Counsel Llc; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Its Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $465,816

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 2,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 10,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 1.24 million shares traded or 74.03% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 38,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 713,297 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.42 million, up from 675,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 81,349 shares to 202,287 shares, valued at $33.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,981 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. 18,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. 18,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. Another trade for 3,665 shares valued at $595,600 was made by Locoh-Donou Francois on Wednesday, February 6. 705 shares valued at $112,449 were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. MCMILLAN STEPHEN had sold 1,971 shares worth $316,909. The insider FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $109,998. 261 shares were sold by Pelzer Francis J., worth $41,630. $60,452 worth of stock was sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28M for 17.48 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.